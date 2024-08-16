Hello User
Latest News Today Live Updates August 16, 2024: Kolkata doctor rape case: IMA to halt medical services nationwide for 24 hours starting Saturday

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 06:21 AM IST
Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
16 Aug 2024, 06:21 AM IST India News Live Updates: Kolkata doctor rape case: IMA to halt medical services nationwide for 24 hours starting Saturday

  • Kolkata doctor rape case: IMA to halt medical services nationwide for 24 hours
16 Aug 2024, 06:19 AM IST World News Live Updates: Matthew Perry death: 5 including doctors, ‘Ketamine Queen’ charged with supplying drug that caused overdose

  • In the FRIENDS star Matthew Perry's death investigation, five people, including two doctors and a woman known as ‘Ketamine Queen’ have been charged for supplying a powerful drug that caused his overdose death
