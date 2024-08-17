Explore
Latest News Today Live Updates August 17, 2024: Nationwide doctors' strike today: What's open and what's closed amid Kolkata rape case protest? Check here
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates August 17, 2024: Nationwide doctors' strike today: What's open and what's closed amid Kolkata rape case protest? Check here

13 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on August 17, 2024: Nationwide doctors protest began on Saturday morning against the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata.Premium
Latest news on August 17, 2024: Nationwide doctors protest began on Saturday morning against the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata.

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
17 Aug 2024, 08:04:16 AM IST

India News Live Updates: Nationwide doctors' strike today: What's open and what's closed amid Kolkata rape case protest? Check here

  • Nationwide doctors' strike begins today: What's open and what's closed amid Kolkata rape case protest? Check here


17 Aug 2024, 08:02:51 AM IST

trends Live Updates: Happy Malayalam New Year 2024: Wishes, images, and WhatsApp messages to send your loved ones to celebrate Chingam 1

  • Malayalam New Year, also known as Kollavarsham, is celebrated today, August 17. It marks the start of the new year in the Malayalam calendar.


17 Aug 2024, 07:54:54 AM IST

India News Live Updates: Sabarmati Express derailment: Check complete list of trains cancelled, diverted here

  • The Sabarmati Express train engine hit an object placed on the track and derailed.


17 Aug 2024, 07:51:27 AM IST

Today News Live Updates: Kolkata doctor rape case: IMA's nationwide strike begins, makes 5 key demands | 10 points to know

  • Kolkata doctor rape case: IMA is holding a 24-hour nationwide strike today, withdrawing non-emergency and OPD services to protest the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata.


17 Aug 2024, 07:46:57 AM IST

Today News Live Updates: Stree 2 Box Office Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor's supernatural-horror film eyes ₹100 crore mark, mints ₹30 crore on Friday

  • Stree 2 Box Office Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor's supernatural-horror film made history by delivering the biggest Box Office opening as a female lead. Released on Independence Day, the horror-comedy collected 8.35 crore gross even before its release, from its preview shows.


17 Aug 2024, 07:32:08 AM IST

India News Live Updates: Delhi IGI Airport's new Terminal 1 to resume operations today. All you need to know

  • All passenger arrivals will take place through dedicated arrival areas on the ground floor.


17 Aug 2024, 07:29:31 AM IST

India News Live Updates: 'Blatant insult to Balasaheb's vision', Shiv Sena slams Uddhav Thackeray over Waqf Bill row

  • Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske criticised Uddhav Thackeray for opposing the bill and supporting the Waqf Board, calling it a betrayal of Balasaheb Thackeray's principles.


17 Aug 2024, 07:15:17 AM IST

World News Live Updates: How on Earth did Nasa leave two astronauts in space?

  • ‘Butch’ and ‘Suni’ expected a quick trip and now have no clear plan to get home. Boeing bungles its big moment.


17 Aug 2024, 07:03:55 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Israeli strike on residential building in Lebanon kills six

  • Six people were killed and three others were wounded by an Israeli strike on a residential building in Nabatieh city.


17 Aug 2024, 07:00:10 AM IST

Today News Live Updates: Can India capitalize on 'Bangladesh Plus One'?

  • Customers may not fully replace Bangladesh or find alternative capacity immediately, but they may look for alternatives to reduce further dependence on Bangladesh.
  • If the crisis continues, India can expect a 10-15% gain in the short to medium term on garment exports.


17 Aug 2024, 06:57:51 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Ayodhya Ram Mandir tableau to featured in New York's India Day parade, sparks controversy

  • Ayodhya Ram Mandir tableau which is set to be featured in New York's India Day parade on August 18, has sparked controversy with several groups saying it should be removed from the event.


17 Aug 2024, 06:50:27 AM IST

World News Live Updates: 2024 US Presidential elections: Kamala Harris proposes ban on ‘price gouging’ - here's why

  • Vice President Kamala Harris proposed a ban on price gouging by food suppliers and grocery stores to tackle high prices. Economists are divided on its effectiveness; some see it as consumer protection, while others view it as a socialist policy.


17 Aug 2024, 06:50:07 AM IST

India News Live Updates: Top events today: Nationwide doctors strike; Windfall tax on petroleum crude slashed; Blinken to visit Israel, more

  • Top events today: The Faculty Association of AIIMS (FAIMS), Delhi, has announced that routine OPD and operation theatre services will be suspended on Saturday.


17 Aug 2024, 06:32:30 AM IST

India News Live Updates: IMD Weather Update today: Orange alert due to heavy rainfall in Odisha, Bengal; Drizzling in Delhi and Mumbai

  • IMD Weather Update Today: The weather forecasting agency has issued orange alert for Odisha, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, etc


17 Aug 2024, 06:24:46 AM IST

Today News Live Updates: Rajasthan: Internet suspended, section 144 imposed in Udaipur after school stabbing incident sparks communal tensions

  • Rajasthan news: Following communal tensions from a stabbing incident at a Udaipur school, the internet shutdown, section 144 has been imposed in the city.


17 Aug 2024, 06:16:04 AM IST

India News Live Updates: Uttar Pradesh news: Sabarmati Express train derails near Kanpur. Details here

  • Uttar Pradesh news: Sabarmati Express with train number 19168 derailed early Saturday morning in a block section between Kanpur and Bhimsen station in Uttar Pradesh, reported ANI.


