Latest News Today Live Updates August 18, 2024: Kolkata doctor rape case: Mamata govt introduces 'Rattirer Shaathi app, safe zones' to enhance security for women

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today News Live Updates: Kolkata doctor rape case: Mamata govt introduces 'Rattirer Shaathi app, safe zones' to enhance security for women
- Kolkata doctor rape case: The West Bengal government launched 'Rattirer Shaathi' to enhance women's safety during night shifts, featuring a compulsory mobile app linked to local police and other security measures.
World News Live Updates: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris neck and neck in key swing states as US presidential election nears
- Donald Trump believes Kamala Harris would be an easier opponent than Biden, calling her 'crazy' and 'radical.' Polls show Harris leading in key battleground states, although both candidates are tied at 48%.
Today News Live Updates: Weather today: IMD predicts wet spells in Delhi over the next 5 days; issues orange alert in West Bengal, 2 more states
- Weather today: The IMD predicted light showers in Delhi until August 23. Predicting heavy downpours in the southern peninsula over the next five days, the IMD said isolated heavy rainfall is very likely in Tamil Nadu on August 18.
World News Live Updates: US court upholds extradition of 2008 Mumbai attacks conspirator Tahawwur Hussain Rana to India
- A US court has ruled that Tahawwur Hussain Rana, wanted for the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, may be extradited to India. The court upheld a decision rejecting Rana’s habeas corpus petition, confirming his extraditability under the US-India Extradition Treaty.
India News Live Updates: Top events today: Jaishankar's Kuwait visit, US's India Day Parade, nationwide protests in Kolkata doctor rape case, etc
- UP CM in Ayodhya, S Jaishankar visit to Kuwait, New York India Day Parade, Nepal Foreign minister visit to India,
trends Live Updates: Rakshabandhan 2024: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, images and GIFs that you can send to your siblings this Rakhi
- Rakshabandhan 2024: Rakshabandhan or Rakhi, celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters, will be observed on August 19 this year.