Latest News Today Live Updates August 18, 2024: Kolkata doctor rape case: Mamata govt introduces 'Rattirer Shaathi app, safe zones' to enhance security for women
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates August 18, 2024: Kolkata doctor rape case: Mamata govt introduces 'Rattirer Shaathi app, safe zones' to enhance security for women

6 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2024, 07:34 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on August 18, 2024: Kolkata doctor rape case: The West Bengal government introduces new initiatives to prevent crimes against womenPremium
Latest news on August 18, 2024: Kolkata doctor rape case: The West Bengal government introduces new initiatives to prevent crimes against women

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
18 Aug 2024, 07:34:19 AM IST

Today News Live Updates: Kolkata doctor rape case: Mamata govt introduces 'Rattirer Shaathi app, safe zones' to enhance security for women

  • Kolkata doctor rape case: The West Bengal government launched 'Rattirer Shaathi' to enhance women's safety during night shifts, featuring a compulsory mobile app linked to local police and other security measures.
Read the full story here

18 Aug 2024, 07:01:45 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris neck and neck in key swing states as US presidential election nears

  • Donald Trump believes Kamala Harris would be an easier opponent than Biden, calling her 'crazy' and 'radical.' Polls show Harris leading in key battleground states, although both candidates are tied at 48%.
Read the full story here

18 Aug 2024, 06:46:13 AM IST

Today News Live Updates: Weather today: IMD predicts wet spells in Delhi over the next 5 days; issues orange alert in West Bengal, 2 more states

  • Weather today: The IMD predicted light showers in Delhi until August 23. Predicting heavy downpours in the southern peninsula over the next five days, the IMD said isolated heavy rainfall is very likely in Tamil Nadu on August 18.
Read the full story here

18 Aug 2024, 06:36:28 AM IST

World News Live Updates: US court upholds extradition of 2008 Mumbai attacks conspirator Tahawwur Hussain Rana to India

  • A US court has ruled that Tahawwur Hussain Rana, wanted for the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, may be extradited to India. The court upheld a decision rejecting Rana’s habeas corpus petition, confirming his extraditability under the US-India Extradition Treaty.
Read the full story here

18 Aug 2024, 06:32:35 AM IST

India News Live Updates: Top events today: Jaishankar's Kuwait visit, US's India Day Parade, nationwide protests in Kolkata doctor rape case, etc

  • UP CM in Ayodhya, S Jaishankar visit to Kuwait, New York India Day Parade, Nepal Foreign minister visit to India,
Read the full story here

18 Aug 2024, 06:11:57 AM IST

trends Live Updates: Rakshabandhan 2024: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, images and GIFs that you can send to your siblings this Rakhi

  • Rakshabandhan 2024: Rakshabandhan or Rakhi, celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters, will be observed on August 19 this year.
Read the full story here

