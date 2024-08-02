Explore
Thu Aug 01 2024 15:59:12
Business News/ News / Latest News Today Live Updates August 2, 2024: On this day: Key events held on August 2, from Kuwait's invasion by Iraq to inauguration of first underground railway
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates August 2, 2024: On this day: Key events held on August 2, from Kuwait's invasion by Iraq to inauguration of first underground railway

7 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2024, 07:32 AM IST
Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on August 2, 2024: On this day: Key events in history on August 2, (REUTERS)Premium
Latest news on August 2, 2024: On this day: Key events in history on August 2, (REUTERS)

02 Aug 2024, 07:32:05 AM IST

trends Live Updates: On this day: Key events held on August 2, from Kuwait's invasion by Iraq to inauguration of first underground railway

  • On this day: Key events held on this day includes invasion of Kuwait by Iraq in 1990, opening of world's first underground railway in 1870, beginning of second Congo war in 1998, etc
02 Aug 2024, 07:23:32 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Russia-Germany ties: Who is Vadim Krasikov, Russian freed in prisoner swap and Putin called him ‘patriot’?

  • Russia-Germany ties: Vadim Krasikov, the Russian at the center of Thursday's mass prisoner swap, has long topped the Kremlin's list for an exchange.
02 Aug 2024, 07:17:40 AM IST

India News Live Updates: Rain fury in Uttarakhand: Over 700 pilgrims stranded on Kedarnath route evacuated; IAF, SDRF, NDRF engaged in rescue

  • Uttarakhand rains news: Hundreds of pilgrims were stranded on Kedarnath route after heavy rainfalls and incidents of flash floods caused severe damage in the region. Over 700 pilgrims have been evacuated so far as IAF, NDRF, SDRF continue their rescue operation
02 Aug 2024, 07:01:46 AM IST

India News Live Updates: Top Events on August 2: Ola IPO, SpiceJet hearing, India vs Sri Lanka ODI series, and more

  • Top Events on August 2: Ola IPO, SpiceJet hearing, Governors' Conference, India vs Sri Lanka ODI series, and more.
02 Aug 2024, 07:00:17 AM IST

Today News Live Updates: The week in charts: Ola IPO, Sebi’s derivatives crackdown, UltraTech deal

  • News and developments from the week gone by, through numbers and charts.
02 Aug 2024, 07:00:05 AM IST

Today News Live Updates: Kerala rains: Schools, colleges in Wayanad and THESE six districts closed today; IMD issues orange alert

  • Kerala rains: IMD has issued an orange alert for very heavy rain in Kerala.
02 Aug 2024, 06:47:16 AM IST

India News Live Updates: Sawan Shivratri 2024: Wishes, quotes, images, Whatsapp and Facebook messages to share with your loved ones today

  • Sawan Shivratri typically falls in monsoon season in July or August and is observed on the 'Chaturdashi tithi' of Krishna Paksha in the Sawan month. Here are some wishes, quotes, images, Whatsapp and Facebook messages.
02 Aug 2024, 06:30:36 AM IST

India News Live Updates: Weather today: IMD issues red alert in Maharashtra, MP; orange alert in Kerala, Himachal, Uttarakhand and more

  • Weather update: IMD issued red alert for extremely heavy rains in several parts of the country today i.e. 2 August.
02 Aug 2024, 06:28:09 AM IST

trends Live Updates: Google Doodle Today celebrates Paris Olympics 2024: Love water sports? Check this latest GIF on sailing

  • Google Doodle Today: The latest edition of Google's search engine logo marks the ongoing sailing competition at the Paris Olympics 2024
02 Aug 2024, 06:00:12 AM IST

Today News Live Updates: Mint Primer | Landslides: Why they are more frequent & lethal

  • India is among four countries with the highest landslide risks where the annual loss of life per 100 sq km is more than one.
