Latest News Today Live Updates August 2, 2024: On this day: Key events held on August 2, from Kuwait's invasion by Iraq to inauguration of first underground railway

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Aug 2024, 07:32 AM IST
trends Live Updates: On this day: Key events held on August 2, from Kuwait's invasion by Iraq to inauguration of first underground railway
- On this day: Key events held on this day includes invasion of Kuwait by Iraq in 1990, opening of world's first underground railway in 1870, beginning of second Congo war in 1998, etc
02 Aug 2024, 07:23 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Russia-Germany ties: Who is Vadim Krasikov, Russian freed in prisoner swap and Putin called him ‘patriot’?
- Russia-Germany ties: Vadim Krasikov, the Russian at the center of Thursday's mass prisoner swap, has long topped the Kremlin's list for an exchange.
02 Aug 2024, 07:17 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Rain fury in Uttarakhand: Over 700 pilgrims stranded on Kedarnath route evacuated; IAF, SDRF, NDRF engaged in rescue
- Uttarakhand rains news: Hundreds of pilgrims were stranded on Kedarnath route after heavy rainfalls and incidents of flash floods caused severe damage in the region. Over 700 pilgrims have been evacuated so far as IAF, NDRF, SDRF continue their rescue operation
02 Aug 2024, 07:01 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Top Events on August 2: Ola IPO, SpiceJet hearing, India vs Sri Lanka ODI series, and more
- Top Events on August 2: Ola IPO, SpiceJet hearing, Governors' Conference, India vs Sri Lanka ODI series, and more.
02 Aug 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Today News Live Updates: The week in charts: Ola IPO, Sebi’s derivatives crackdown, UltraTech deal
- News and developments from the week gone by, through numbers and charts.
02 Aug 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Today News Live Updates: Kerala rains: Schools, colleges in Wayanad and THESE six districts closed today; IMD issues orange alert
- Kerala rains: IMD has issued an orange alert for very heavy rain in Kerala.
02 Aug 2024, 06:47 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Sawan Shivratri 2024: Wishes, quotes, images, Whatsapp and Facebook messages to share with your loved ones today
- Sawan Shivratri typically falls in monsoon season in July or August and is observed on the 'Chaturdashi tithi' of Krishna Paksha in the Sawan month. Here are some wishes, quotes, images, Whatsapp and Facebook messages.
02 Aug 2024, 06:30 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Weather today: IMD issues red alert in Maharashtra, MP; orange alert in Kerala, Himachal, Uttarakhand and more
- Weather update: IMD issued red alert for extremely heavy rains in several parts of the country today i.e. 2 August.
02 Aug 2024, 06:28 AM IST
trends Live Updates: Google Doodle Today celebrates Paris Olympics 2024: Love water sports? Check this latest GIF on sailing
- Google Doodle Today: The latest edition of Google's search engine logo marks the ongoing sailing competition at the Paris Olympics 2024
02 Aug 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Today News Live Updates: Mint Primer | Landslides: Why they are more frequent & lethal
- India is among four countries with the highest landslide risks where the annual loss of life per 100 sq km is more than one.