Business News/ News / Latest News Today Live Updates August 20, 2024: Weather today: IMD predicts more showers in Delhi, issues orange alert in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and 2 more states
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates August 20, 2024: Weather today: IMD predicts more showers in Delhi, issues orange alert in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and 2 more states

6 min read . Updated: 20 Aug 2024, 07:13 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on August 20, 2024: Weather today: The states where heavy showers are likely on August 20 include West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Lakshadweep, Puducherry and Kerala
Latest news on August 20, 2024: Weather today: The states where heavy showers are likely on August 20 include West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Lakshadweep, Puducherry and Kerala

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Aug 2024, 07:13:29 AM IST

Today News Live Updates: Weather today: IMD predicts more showers in Delhi, issues orange alert in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and 2 more states

  • Weather today: The Meteorological Department predicted more showers in Delhi until August 25 and issued an orange alert in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and two more states. Check full weather report here.
20 Aug 2024, 07:02:58 AM IST

India News Live Updates: 'Forever grateful to you..,' Kamala Harris says to Joe Biden at Democratic convention

  • 'Forever grateful to you..,' Kamala Harris says to Joe Biden at Democratic convention
20 Aug 2024, 07:02:23 AM IST

India News Live Updates: Earthquake today: Tremors of magnitude 4.9 jolt Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

  • Earthquake today: Tremors of magnitude 4.9 jolt Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla
20 Aug 2024, 06:45:17 AM IST

India News Live Updates: Kolkata doctor rape case: Supreme Court to hear suo moto petition at 10.30 am today

  • The Supreme Court will hear a suo motu petition on the rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical Hospital in Kolkata on August 20, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices Pardiwala and Misra.
20 Aug 2024, 06:35:22 AM IST

trends Live Updates: Mpox: Govt tells international airports to be vigilant, WHO declares global public health emergency | Top 10 updates

  • Mpox scare: Centre tells international airports to be vigilant
20 Aug 2024, 06:33:10 AM IST

Today News Live Updates: Who is Mike Lynch, the British tech entrepreneur who is missing after superyacht sinks in Sicily storm

  • British tech magnate Mike Lynch and five others are missing after their yacht sank in a storm off Sicily. Lynch's wife and 14 others survived.
20 Aug 2024, 06:30:18 AM IST

Today News Live Updates: 'I accept!': Donald Trump shares fake AI photos of Taylor Swift endorsing the ex-US President, goes viral

  • Donald Trump's fake AI photos of Taylor Swift endorsing the ex-US President goes viral ahead of November 5 US Presidential elections.
20 Aug 2024, 06:19:00 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Donald Trump suggests Cabinet position for Tesla CEO Elon Musk, signals possible elimination of EV tax credit

  • Former President Donald Trump expressed interest in bringing Tesla CEO Elon Musk into a potential future administration. Trump, who is running for re-election in November, indicated he would consider offering Musk a position of significant influence.
