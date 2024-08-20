Latest News Today Live Updates August 20, 2024: Weather today: IMD predicts more showers in Delhi, issues orange alert in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and 2 more states

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
- Weather today: The Meteorological Department predicted more showers in Delhi until August 25 and issued an orange alert in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and two more states. Check full weather report here.
- 'Forever grateful to you..,' Kamala Harris says to Joe Biden at Democratic convention
- Earthquake today: Tremors of magnitude 4.9 jolt Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla
- The Supreme Court will hear a suo motu petition on the rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical Hospital in Kolkata on August 20, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices Pardiwala and Misra.
- Mpox scare: Centre tells international airports to be vigilant
- British tech magnate Mike Lynch and five others are missing after their yacht sank in a storm off Sicily. Lynch's wife and 14 others survived.
- Donald Trump's fake AI photos of Taylor Swift endorsing the ex-US President goes viral ahead of November 5 US Presidential elections.
- Former President Donald Trump expressed interest in bringing Tesla CEO Elon Musk into a potential future administration. Trump, who is running for re-election in November, indicated he would consider offering Musk a position of significant influence.