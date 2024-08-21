Latest News Today Live Updates August 21, 2024: Anand Mahindra calls RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das ‘gold medal winner’ of central bank Olympics, says ‘His parents…’

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
trends Live Updates: Anand Mahindra calls RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das ‘gold medal winner’ of central bank Olympics, says ‘His parents…’
- Shaktikanta Das, RBI Governor, earns an 'A+' rating for the second consecutive year in Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards 2024. Anand Mahindra praises Das on social media, calling him a 'gold medal winner' in the Central Bank Olympics.
Today News Live Updates: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck splitting? ‘Bennifer’ file for divorce: Report
- Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are getting a divorce, two years after their lavish Georgia wedding. According to reports, Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in Los Angeles County Superior Court.
Today News Live Updates: ‘Harsh lesson’: Congress' Venugopal slams PM Modi, BJP-RSS regime, after withdrawal of UPSC lateral entry notification
- UPSC lateral entry row: Congress leader KC Venugopal criticised the government's lateral entry system, calling it a ploy to undermine reservations. He praised NDA allies who opposed it and urged for adequate representation of marginalised communities in senior bureaucracy.
World News Live Updates: ‘Joe Biden is the O.G. girl dad’: Ashley Biden leaves US President teary-eyed at Democratic National Convention
- Ashley Biden, daughter of President Joe Biden, delivered an emotional tribute to her father at the 2024 Democratic National Convention, highlighting his courage, resilience, and deep commitment to family.
World News Live Updates: US Elections 2024: Barack Obama takes stage on Day 2 of Democratic National Convention, stirs nostalgia | Top 10 Updates
- US Elections 2024: Day 2 of the DNC featured Obama supporting Kamala Harris, with Democrats hopeful of a broad coalition against Trump. The event evoked memories of Obama's 2008 campaign.
Today News Live Updates: Sikkim news: Watch | Massive landslide damages hydroelectric project, houses evacuated
- Sikkim news: A massive landslide in east Sikkim on August 20 damaged a 510 MW hydroelectric project on the Teesta River and 17-18 houses. The landslide occurred at Dipu Dara near Singtam.
Today News Live Updates: Mpox scare! Vaccinations to be rolled out within days in THESE countries as cases surge 100%
- Mpox outbreak: Mpox vaccinations will be administered in African countries within days, according to Africa CDC. The initiative follows a WHO emergency declaration and involves coordination with international partners to handle logistics and supply chain management.
trends Live Updates: Khel Khel Mein Box Office Collection day 6: Akshay Kumar, Tapsee Pannu's comedy film struggles to cross ₹20 crore mark
- Khel Khel Mein Box Office Collection day 6: Akshay Kumar, Tapsee Pannu's comedy film struggles to perform well at box office. The movie has earned a total of ₹17.15 crore so far
Today News Live Updates: Bharat Bandh today: Will schools, colleges remain closed? All you need to know
- Bharat Bandh, a nationwide strike on August 21, 2024, protests a Supreme Court ruling on SC/ST reservations. The Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti and SC/ST groups from Rajasthan are leading the protest.
India News Live Updates: Top Events of the Day: PM Modi to visit Ukraine and Poland, Bharat Bandh, Hindustan Aeronautics' dividend, and more
- Top Events of the Day: The PM will visit Ukraine and Poland, underscoring India's strategic shift towards Central Europe, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will head to the US. A Bharat Bandh has been called to protest a Supreme Court ruling on reservations.
Today News Live Updates: Mint Primer | How prepared is India for an Mpox outbreak?
- Mpox is a zoonotic illness, formerly known as monkeypox. It is a viral disease originating in animals such as rodents and primates, and transmits to people.
Today News Live Updates: Weather update: IMD issues orange alert in 7 states predicting heavy showers, more rain in Delhi today
- Weather update: Isolated to scattered rainfall is likely in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, Interior Karnataka until August 27, the Meteorological Department said in its latest press release.
Today News Live Updates: PM Modi's visit to Poland: European Parliament member calls it ‘very important’, says ‘would like to talk about…’
- Dariusz Jonski highlighted the importance of PM Modi's visit to Poland, marking the first in 45 years, focusing on healthcare, IT collaboration, and business ties.
India News Live Updates: India preparing strategic plan to set up over 50 e-commerce export hubs, target $100 billion in exports
- The hubs will be set up over the next five years as public-private partnerships, including 10 in the current financial year, to speed up exports through online platforms.