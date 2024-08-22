LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates August 22, 2024: Lingo Telecom slapped with $1 Million fine for mimicking Joe Biden in AI-deceptive calls to voters

10 min read . Updated: 22 Aug 2024, 08:12 AM IST

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.