Latest News Today Live Updates August 22, 2024: Lingo Telecom slapped with $1 Million fine for mimicking Joe Biden in AI-deceptive calls to voters

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
World News Live Updates: Lingo Telecom slapped with $1 Million fine for mimicking Joe Biden in AI-deceptive calls to voters
- A company that used AI to mimic President Biden's voice in deceptive calls to New Hampshire voters will pay a $1 million fine, the FCC announced. The case highlights AI's potential threat to democracy.
India News Live Updates: Bombay High Court takes suo moto cognizance of Badlapur sexual assault case; hearing today
India News Live Updates: Badlapur sexual abuse case: Maha Vikas Aghadi calls for ‘Maharashtra bandh’ on August 24 | 10 updates
- A local court extended the custody of a man accused of sexually abusing two girls in Badlapur, Maharashtra. The opposition called for a state-wide bandh on August 24. The Maharashtra education department mandated CCTV installations in schools.
India News Live Updates: Weather today: Schools shut after rains wreak havoc in Tripura; 5 states on orange alert for heavy rains
- Weather today: Due to heavy rainfall and a flood-like situation in Tripura, which has caused landslides, authorities have declared a shutdown of all schools on August 22. IMD issued orange alert for heavy rains in 5 states
Today News Live Updates: Multiple landslides in Himachal Pradesh: Rescue operation underway in Shimla; 20 bodies recovered
- Rescue and restoration efforts are underway after multiple landslides hit Shimla on Wednesday following incessant rainfall in Himachal Pradesh.
Today News Live Updates: Top events today: Byju's insolvency plea, Congress protest on SEBI chief resignation, Kolkata rape case CBI report
- Top events today: CJI requests CBI status report on Kolkata rape case by August 22. Supreme Court to address Byju's insolvency plea and Bhima Koregaon activist Jyoti Jagtap's bail plea. Congress to hold agitation demanding SEBI Chief's resignation
Today News Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh: 17 killed as reactor explosion sparks fire at pharma company in Anakapalle; PM Modi announces ex-gratia
- A reactor blast in a pharma company in Andhra Pradesh's Atchutapuram SEZ has resulted in 17 deaths and 33 injuries. President Murmu and Prime Minister Modi expressed their condolences.
India News Live Updates: Kolkata rape case: New RG Kar Principal removed; Sandip Ghosh's appointment at National Medical College ‘cancelled’
- The West Bengal Health Department removed the principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Suhrita Pal, and an Assistant Superintendent following student demands, replacing them with new appointees.
Today News Live Updates: Auto-taxi drivers on two-day strike in Delhi-NCR. Find out why are they protesting?
- Delhi, the national capital, is set to encounter major transportation issues on August 22 and August 23 in connection with a strike organised by auto and taxi driver unions.
India News Live Updates: PM Modi bats for ‘dialogue and diplomacy’ in Poland, ahead of Ukraine visit: ‘India's concept is clear’ |10 points
- PM Modi advocates for ‘dialogue and diplomacy’, ahead of Ukraine visit: ‘India's concept is clear, this is…’