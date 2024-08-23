Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Aug 22 2024 15:59:51
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 154.10 1.45%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,486.25 1.51%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 820.15 0.53%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,631.75 0.32%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 518.75 -1.31%
Business News/ News / Latest News Today Live Updates August 23, 2024: Uttar Pradesh News: 13 lakh Govt employees may lose August salaries due to THIS order. Details here
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates August 23, 2024: Uttar Pradesh News: 13 lakh Govt employees may lose August salaries due to THIS order. Details here

9 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2024, 07:20 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on August 23, 2024: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT)Premium
Latest news on August 23, 2024: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT)

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
23 Aug 2024, 07:20:39 AM IST

India News Live Updates: Uttar Pradesh News: 13 lakh Govt employees may lose August salaries due to THIS order. Details here

  • Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has asked government employees to declare their movable and immovable assets on a portal by August 31, failing which they lose their salaries for this month.
Read the full story here

23 Aug 2024, 07:13:33 AM IST

India News Live Updates: Weather update today: Heavy rains in UP, Rajasthan, Bengal; light rains in Delhi, Mumbai; Orange alert in THESE states

  • Weather Update today: Heavy rainfall in UP, Rajasthan, Bengal, light rain in Delhi-Mumbai. The weather forecasting agency has issued orange alert in Uttarakhand, Odisha, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Konkan and Goa, etc for today
Read the full story here

23 Aug 2024, 07:10:23 AM IST

India News Live Updates: Kolkata doctor rape case: Chilling CCTV footage shows accused Sanjay Roy observing victim day before crime

  • Sanjay Roy, accused in the rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor, was confirmed by CCTV footage to be near the victim
Read the full story here

23 Aug 2024, 07:00:25 AM IST

Today News Live Updates: The week in charts: Rupee, Q1 earnings, Mpox scare

  • News and developments from the week gone by, through numbers and charts.
Read the full story here

23 Aug 2024, 07:00:22 AM IST

India News Live Updates: Centre working on a plan to identify high-value crops as a replacement for paddy in Punjab, says Ramesh Chand

  • Niti Aayog member Ramesh Chand said the think tank is working on a plan to identify high-value crops that could replace paddy in Punjab, aiming to protect the environment while ensuring that farmers' incomes are not impacted.
Read the full story here

23 Aug 2024, 06:55:57 AM IST

trends Live Updates: Top events today: PM Modi in Ukraine, US Fed chair Jerome Powell's speech, Arvind Kejriwal bail hearing, and more

  • Top events today: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a historic visit to Ukraine after concluding his two-day trip to Poland.
Read the full story here

23 Aug 2024, 06:33:41 AM IST

trends Live Updates: On this day: Events on August 23, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel became 1st Deputy PM, Japan declared war on Germany in WW1

  • On this day: In 1947, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel became India's first Deputy Prime Minister, contributing significantly to the political unification of India before his death in 1950.
Read the full story here

23 Aug 2024, 06:30:21 AM IST

India News Live Updates: Bibek Debroy committee to release infra-financing framework by Sep

  • The recommendations of the panel looking at public and private financing of projects likely to be out by the end of the year.
Read the full story here

23 Aug 2024, 06:24:47 AM IST

World News Live Updates: US Presidential Election 2024: Beyonce to make surprise performance at Democratic National Convention

  • American singer Beyonce will reportedly perform at the concluding ceremony of the Democratic National Convention where Kamala Harris will accept the Democratic Party nomination on Thursday.
Read the full story here

23 Aug 2024, 06:20:57 AM IST

India News Live Updates: Surat Metro construction mishap: Crane falls on building nearby. Details here | Watch video

  • A crane collapsed onto a building during metro construction in Surat on Thursday. No casualties reported. The unoccupied bungalow hit by the crane had already been sold.
Read the full story here

23 Aug 2024, 06:15:22 AM IST

India News Live Updates: Centre to auction another 50 commercial coal blocks in FY25

  • In the 10th round, the ministry has already offered 67 blocks and this round is expected to be completed by November. After this, the ministry plans to launch the 11th round with over 50 coal blocks put on offer.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue