Latest News Today Live Updates August 23, 2024: Uttar Pradesh News: 13 lakh Govt employees may lose August salaries due to THIS order. Details here

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
India News Live Updates: Uttar Pradesh News: 13 lakh Govt employees may lose August salaries due to THIS order. Details here
- Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has asked government employees to declare their movable and immovable assets on a portal by August 31, failing which they lose their salaries for this month.
India News Live Updates: Weather update today: Heavy rains in UP, Rajasthan, Bengal; light rains in Delhi, Mumbai; Orange alert in THESE states
- Weather Update today: Heavy rainfall in UP, Rajasthan, Bengal, light rain in Delhi-Mumbai. The weather forecasting agency has issued orange alert in Uttarakhand, Odisha, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Konkan and Goa, etc for today
India News Live Updates: Kolkata doctor rape case: Chilling CCTV footage shows accused Sanjay Roy observing victim day before crime
- Sanjay Roy, accused in the rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor, was confirmed by CCTV footage to be near the victim
Today News Live Updates: The week in charts: Rupee, Q1 earnings, Mpox scare
- News and developments from the week gone by, through numbers and charts.
India News Live Updates: Centre working on a plan to identify high-value crops as a replacement for paddy in Punjab, says Ramesh Chand
- Niti Aayog member Ramesh Chand said the think tank is working on a plan to identify high-value crops that could replace paddy in Punjab, aiming to protect the environment while ensuring that farmers' incomes are not impacted.
trends Live Updates: Top events today: PM Modi in Ukraine, US Fed chair Jerome Powell's speech, Arvind Kejriwal bail hearing, and more
- Top events today: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a historic visit to Ukraine after concluding his two-day trip to Poland.
trends Live Updates: On this day: Events on August 23, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel became 1st Deputy PM, Japan declared war on Germany in WW1
- On this day: In 1947, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel became India's first Deputy Prime Minister, contributing significantly to the political unification of India before his death in 1950.
India News Live Updates: Bibek Debroy committee to release infra-financing framework by Sep
- The recommendations of the panel looking at public and private financing of projects likely to be out by the end of the year.
World News Live Updates: US Presidential Election 2024: Beyonce to make surprise performance at Democratic National Convention
- American singer Beyonce will reportedly perform at the concluding ceremony of the Democratic National Convention where Kamala Harris will accept the Democratic Party nomination on Thursday.
India News Live Updates: Surat Metro construction mishap: Crane falls on building nearby. Details here | Watch video
- A crane collapsed onto a building during metro construction in Surat on Thursday. No casualties reported. The unoccupied bungalow hit by the crane had already been sold.
India News Live Updates: Centre to auction another 50 commercial coal blocks in FY25
- In the 10th round, the ministry has already offered 67 blocks and this round is expected to be completed by November. After this, the ministry plans to launch the 11th round with over 50 coal blocks put on offer.