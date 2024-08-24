Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 23 2024 15:58:30
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 154.15 0.03%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,084.90 1.53%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,625.60 -0.38%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 505.70 0.22%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 401.80 -0.42%
Business News/ News / Latest News Today Live Updates August 24, 2024: Top events today: MVA calls off Maharashtra Bandh, Rajnath Singh talks on Combined Maritime Forces, and many more
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates August 24, 2024: Top events today: MVA calls off Maharashtra Bandh, Rajnath Singh talks on Combined Maritime Forces, and many more

3 min read . Updated: 24 Aug 2024, 07:03 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on August 24, 2024: Top events today: MVA calls off Maharashtra Bandh, Rajnath Singh talks on Combined Maritime Forces, and many morePremium
Latest news on August 24, 2024: Top events today: MVA calls off Maharashtra Bandh, Rajnath Singh talks on Combined Maritime Forces, and many more

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Aug 2024, 07:03:07 AM IST

India News Live Updates: Top events today: MVA calls off Maharashtra Bandh, Rajnath Singh talks on Combined Maritime Forces, and many more

  • Top events today: The Opposition in Maharashtra will protest with black bands after calling off a bandh, while Amit Shah will review anti-Naxal measures and infrastructure projects
Read the full story here

24 Aug 2024, 06:59:51 AM IST

India News Live Updates: Mumbai on alert today; heavy rainfall in Gujarat, Bengal, UP, light rains in Delhi. Check IMD weather forecast here

  • Weather today: Heavy downpours in Gujarat, Bengal, UP, Bihar, Karnataka; Mumbai on alert, more rain in Delhi today
Read the full story here

24 Aug 2024, 06:45:40 AM IST

Today News Live Updates: ‘If you stop importing oil…’: In talks with PM Modi, Ukraine's Zelensky flags India-Russia oil trade amid war

  • ‘If you stop importing oil…’: In talks with PM Modi, Ukraine's Zelensky flags India-Russia oil trade amid war
Read the full story here

24 Aug 2024, 06:00:22 AM IST

India News Live Updates: Not upset about MPC view, flexible inflation targeting has helped: J.R. Varma

  • Varma says each member of the MPC brings a different intellectual perspective to the decision-making, and a certain amount of disagreement is inevitable and indeed healthy
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue