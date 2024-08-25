Latest News Today Live Updates August 25, 2024: 5-year-old beaten to death at Delhi Madrasa as accused wanted a ‘holiday’

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
25 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST
Today News Live Updates: 5-year-old beaten to death at Delhi Madrasa as accused wanted a 'holiday'
Read the full story here
- A five-year-old boy studying in a madrasa located in northeast Dayalpur area of Delhi was reportedly beaten to death on Friday by fellow inmates. Investigation revealed that the minor students assaulted the boy as they wanted a holiday.
25 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST
Today News Live Updates: Top events today: PM Modi's Mann ki Baat, BJP to launch Maha Jansampark Abhiyan in Haryana, Nagaland on alert, more
Read the full story here
- Top events today include PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' and his visit to Jodhpur and Jalgaon, BJP will launch Maha Jansampark Abhiyan in Haryana, and Nagaland is on high alert due to prediction of heavy rainfall.
25 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST
25 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Kolkata doctor rape case: Accused Sanjay Roy told THIS to jail guards after confessing to crime
Read the full story here
- Sanjay Roy's polygraph test was delayed due to technical glitches. Roy, accused in a rape and murder case, remains in judicial custody. The CBI is also probing financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College following the Calcutta High Court's directive.
25 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Unified Pension Scheme Explained: From assured pension to inflation indexation - 5 salient features
Read the full story here
- Unified Pension Scheme: From assured family pension to inflation indexation- salient feature of new pension scheme
25 Aug 2024, 07:31 AM IST
India News Live Updates: India defends crude oil trade with Russia, Jaishankar says, 'decisions based on market conditions rather than…'
Read the full story here
- During a press conference with Indian media, Zelenskyy emphasized India's global influence and its potential role in pressuring Russia.
25 Aug 2024, 07:07 AM IST
trends Live Updates: On this day today: Key events in history; from Neil Armstrong's death to Paris liberation from Nazi occupation
Read the full story here
- On this day today in history: Liberation of Paris from Nazi occupation to Neil Armstrong's passing away, here's what happened
25 Aug 2024, 07:01 AM IST
Today News Live Updates: Connaught Place under fire after porn video plays on LED board; 'Hacked,' claims Delhi civic body
Read the full story here
- Delhi's Connaught Place was caught under fire on Thursday night after a porn video was played on an ad board. Police registered an FIR, suspecting hacking. NDMC stated the screen is secured, but the incident is unique.
25 Aug 2024, 06:42 AM IST
India News Live Updates: What makes Modi govt's new Unified Pension Scheme different from NPS?
Read the full story here
- The Union Cabinet-chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Unified Pension Scheme for all employees to provide fixed pension after retirement