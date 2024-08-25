Hello User
Latest News Today Live Updates August 25, 2024: 5-year-old beaten to death at Delhi Madrasa as accused wanted a ‘holiday’

LIVE UPDATES
8 min read . 08:17 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on August 25, 2024: A five-year-old boy studying in a madrasa succumbed to injuries following multiple internal lacerations and external wounds. (representative image)

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
25 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST Today News Live Updates: 5-year-old beaten to death at Delhi Madrasa as accused wanted a ‘holiday’

  • A five-year-old boy studying in a madrasa located in northeast Dayalpur area of Delhi was reportedly beaten to death on Friday by fellow inmates. Investigation revealed that the minor students assaulted the boy as they wanted a holiday.
Read the full story here

25 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST Today News Live Updates: Top events today: PM Modi's Mann ki Baat, BJP to launch Maha Jansampark Abhiyan in Haryana, Nagaland on alert, more

  • Top events today include PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' and his visit to Jodhpur and Jalgaon, BJP will launch Maha Jansampark Abhiyan in Haryana, and Nagaland is on high alert due to prediction of heavy rainfall.
Read the full story here

25 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST India News Live Updates: Kolkata doctor rape case: Accused Sanjay Roy told THIS to jail guards after confessing to crime

  • Sanjay Roy's polygraph test was delayed due to technical glitches. Roy, accused in a rape and murder case, remains in judicial custody. The CBI is also probing financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College following the Calcutta High Court's directive.
Read the full story here

25 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST India News Live Updates: Unified Pension Scheme Explained: From assured pension to inflation indexation - 5 salient features

  • Unified Pension Scheme: From assured family pension to inflation indexation- salient feature of new pension scheme
Read the full story here

25 Aug 2024, 07:31 AM IST India News Live Updates: India defends crude oil trade with Russia, Jaishankar says, ‘decisions based on market conditions rather than…’

  • During a press conference with Indian media, Zelenskyy emphasized India's global influence and its potential role in pressuring Russia.
Read the full story here

25 Aug 2024, 07:07 AM IST trends Live Updates: On this day today: Key events in history; from Neil Armstrong's death to Paris liberation from Nazi occupation

  • On this day today in history: Liberation of Paris from Nazi occupation to Neil Armstrong's passing away, here's what happened
Read the full story here

25 Aug 2024, 07:01 AM IST Today News Live Updates: Connaught Place under fire after porn video plays on LED board; ‘Hacked,’ claims Delhi civic body

  • Delhi's Connaught Place was caught under fire on Thursday night after a porn video was played on an ad board. Police registered an FIR, suspecting hacking. NDMC stated the screen is secured, but the incident is unique.
Read the full story here

25 Aug 2024, 06:42 AM IST India News Live Updates: What makes Modi govt's new Unified Pension Scheme different from NPS?

  • The Union Cabinet-chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Unified Pension Scheme for all employees to provide fixed pension after retirement
Read the full story here

