Latest News Today Live Updates August 26, 2024: Janmashtami 2024: Delhi Traffic police issues advisory for commuters today; avoid THESE routes

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
India News Live Updates: Janmashtami 2024: Delhi Traffic police issues advisory for commuters today; avoid THESE routes
- Delhi Traffic Police issued a Janmashtami advisory, restricting vehicles around major temples and procession routes. Key roads in Mandir Marg, East of Kailash, Punjabi Bagh, Chhattarpur, Rohini, and Dwarka will be affected, with diversions for buses and commercial vehicles.
Today News Live Updates: Happy Janmashtami 2024: 20 wishes, WhatsApp messages, status, images and GIFs to celebrate birth of Lord Krishna
- Happy Janmashtami 2024: The auspicious Hindu festival this year marks the 5251st birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. It is being celebrated on August 26 this year. Here are some heartwarming wishes, WhatsApp messages, status, images and GIFs to celebrate the festival with your loved ones.
India News Live Updates: Kolkata doctor rape case: What did Sanjay Roy tell CBI in lie-detector test? 'Doctor was already...'
- Kolkata doctor rape case: CBI sources said the prime accused Sanjay Roy appeared “unnerved and anxious" during the two hours of questioning.
India News Live Updates: Top Events of the Day: Janmashtami celebrations, Indian Phosphate IPO, SpaceX commercial spacewalk and more
- Top Events of the Day: The US Open tennis tournament begins in New York, India celebrates Janmashtami and more.
Today News Live Updates: Renowned Indian-origin doctor Ramesh Peramsetty shot dead in US
- Indian-origin Dr Ramesh Peramsetty was shot dead in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. He was known for his contributions to healthcare and founded the Crimson Care Network.
India News Live Updates: Viral photo shows murder-accused actor Darshan Thoogudeepa relaxing in jail with coffee and cigarette
- Renukaswamy's father demands a probe into a viral photo of Darshan Thoogudeepa in jail, suggesting preferential treatment. The opposition BJP criticizes the state government for alleged luxurious conditions in prison. Darshan is in custody for Renukaswamy's murder, with 17 others involved.
World News Live Updates: Donald Trump calls out 'comrade Kamala', 'her really bad VP pick' over Middle-East, warns of World War 3
- In a post on X on late Sunday, Donald Trump asked, “Who is negotiating for us in the Middle East?"