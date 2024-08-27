Latest News Today Live Updates August 27, 2024: The mysterious middlemen helping Russia’s war machine

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
World News Live Updates: The mysterious middlemen helping Russia’s war machine
- Sanctions are as watertight as a sieve
Today News Live Updates: Kolkata braces for 'Nabanna Abhijan' rally over doctor's rape case: 6,000+ police deployed, section 163 imposed
- Nabanna Abhijan protest march: Kolkata braces for student's protest today, over 6,000 policemen will be deployed. schools sut Amid Fears of Unrest
India News Live Updates: ‘Abuse became unbearable’: Malayalam actor Rajnith, Baburaj, others face fresh charges of sexually assaulting artists
- Allegations of sexual abuse against prominent figures in the Malayalam film industry, including filmmaker Ranjith and MLA M. Mukesh, have led to significant turmoil, with multiple actors coming forward with their experiences.
Today News Live Updates: Gujarat rains: Schools shut amid IMD's red alert for heavy showers, rampant waterlogging and more
- The IMD issued red alert for Tuesday forecasting heavy showers in Gujarat. This follows significant amount of rainfall in the state on Monday that caused waterlogging in several parts and disrupted daily life.
India News Live Updates: Mint Sustainability Summit to deliberate on climate change and the green imperative
- Union minister Pralhad Joshi will deliver the keynote address at the Mint Sustainability Summit 2024 on Tuesday.
India News Live Updates: India’s inordinate wait for Mozambique LNG gets longer, at stake $8 billion investment
- Rovuma Offshore Area 1 project, once tipped as the panacea for India’s growing clean fuel needs, has been a disappointment so far. The long-delayed project in which an ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL)-led Indian consortium has a 30% stake has been beset with difficulties.
World News Live Updates: Biden-Harris administration pressured Meta to censor Covid content, Mark Zuckerberg tells House Committee
World News Live Updates: US news: Cyberattack disrupts Seattle-Tacoma airport systems for third day, investigation ongoing
- A cyberattack hit Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, disrupting internet, phones, and email for three days. TSA screening is unaffected, but baggage systems and terminal screens are down.
India News Live Updates: Bihar news: Stampede-like situation at Patna's ISKCON Temple during Janmashtami festivities. Details here
- During Janmashtami celebration, stampede-like situation was witnessed in Bihar's capital, Patna. The incident took place at ISKCON Temple, reported ANI.