LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates August 27, 2024: Kolkata rape case: JP Nadda says ‘in Didi's Bengal, rapist are valued but…’; BJP calls for 12-hr strike on Tuesday

4 min read . Updated: 27 Aug 2024, 06:16 PM IST

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.