Latest News Today Live Updates August 27, 2024: Kolkata rape case: JP Nadda says ‘in Didi's Bengal, rapist are valued but…’; BJP calls for 12-hr strike on Tuesday

27 Aug 2024, 06:16 PM IST
India News Live Updates: Kolkata rape case: JP Nadda says ‘in Didi's Bengal, rapist are valued but…’; BJP calls for 12-hr strike on Tuesday
- BJP criticizes West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee for alleged police highhandedness and calls for a 12-hour strike. The state government urges people not to participate, ensuring normalcy. Clashes during protests led to injuries.
27 Aug 2024, 05:55 PM IST
India News Live Updates: ‘Kharge must resign!’: BJP ups ante on Mallikarjun, Priyank, Siddaramaiah over land allotment ‘scam’ near Bengaluru
- BJP accused Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and his family of corruption over land allotment, demanding a CBI probe and resignations. Congress defended the legality of the land allocation.
27 Aug 2024, 05:44 PM IST
Trends Live Updates: King Charles wants Prince Harry back in Royal Family no matter what Meghan Markle wishes
- King Charles is considering a reconciliation with Prince Harry, who stepped down from royal duties in 2020. Despite Harry and Meghan not wanting to return to royal life, Charles hopes to mend their relationship.
27 Aug 2024, 05:31 PM IST
World News Live Updates: Australia to limit foreign students intake from 2025: Check breakdown for different courses
- Australia plans to cap new international student numbers at 270,000 for 2025, aiming to reduce overall migration to pre-pandemic levels, says Education Minister Jason Clare.