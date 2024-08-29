LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates August 29, 2024: Gujarat floods: 35 dead, 140 dams and 24 rivers overflowing, waterlogging, search and rescue efforts | 10 points

4 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2024, 07:02 AM IST

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.