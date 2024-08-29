Explore
Business News/ News / Latest News Today Live Updates August 29, 2024: Gujarat floods: 35 dead, 140 dams and 24 rivers overflowing, waterlogging, search and rescue efforts | 10 points
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates August 29, 2024: Gujarat floods: 35 dead, 140 dams and 24 rivers overflowing, waterlogging, search and rescue efforts | 10 points

4 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2024, 07:02 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on August 29, 2024: Gujarat floods: A family wades through a flooded road following torrential rainfall in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
Latest news on August 29, 2024: Gujarat floods: A family wades through a flooded road following torrential rainfall in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 Aug 2024, 07:02:27 AM IST

India News Live Updates: Gujarat floods: 35 dead, 140 dams and 24 rivers overflowing, waterlogging, search and rescue efforts | 10 points

  • Gujarat floods: Several rivers and reservoirs in Gujarat are overflowing due to the torrential rains that lashed the state recently. Rains disrupted traffic movement, train services and flight operations in the state.
Read the full story here

29 Aug 2024, 06:51:06 AM IST

India News Live Updates: Top events today: BJP's CEC meet to discuss remaining J-K seats; Reliance 47th AGM; and more

  • Top events today: BJP to hold CEC meeting on August 29 to discuss J-K and Haryana seats. RIL announces 47th virtual AGM on the same day. Kerala govt plans all-party meeting for landslide survivors' rehabilitation.
Read the full story here

29 Aug 2024, 06:46:43 AM IST

India News Live Updates: Delhi rain news: Severe waterlogging, long traffic jams in city due to heavy downpours, more rainfall predicted | Watch

  • Delhi rain news: Severe waterlogging, long traffic jams in the city due to heavy downpours, IMD predicts more rainfall
Read the full story here

29 Aug 2024, 06:40:49 AM IST

Today News Live Updates: Aadhaar authentication now authorised for UPSC by DoPT for candidate registration and testing

  • Aadhaar authentication now authorised for UPSC by DoPT for candidate registration and testing
Read the full story here

29 Aug 2024, 06:06:37 AM IST

Today News Live Updates: Telegram CEO Pavel Durov barred him from leaving France as he's charged in probe into organised crime

  • Telegram CEO Pavel Durov barred him from leaving France as he's charged in probe into organised crime
Read the full story here

