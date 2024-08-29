Latest News Today Live Updates August 29, 2024: Gujarat floods: 35 dead, 140 dams and 24 rivers overflowing, waterlogging, search and rescue efforts | 10 points

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 Aug 2024, 07:02 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Gujarat floods: 35 dead, 140 dams and 24 rivers overflowing, waterlogging, search and rescue efforts | 10 points
29 Aug 2024, 06:51 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Top events today: BJP's CEC meet to discuss remaining J-K seats; Reliance 47th AGM; and more
29 Aug 2024, 06:46 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Delhi rain news: Severe waterlogging, long traffic jams in city due to heavy downpours, more rainfall predicted | Watch
29 Aug 2024, 06:40 AM IST
Today News Live Updates: Aadhaar authentication now authorised for UPSC by DoPT for candidate registration and testing
29 Aug 2024, 06:06 AM IST
Today News Live Updates: Telegram CEO Pavel Durov barred him from leaving France as he's charged in probe into organised crime
