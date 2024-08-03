Latest News Today Live Updates August 3, 2024: AMC Entertainment records loss in 2nd quarter amid weak movie lineup

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
World News Live Updates: AMC Entertainment records loss in 2nd quarter amid weak movie lineup
- AMC Entertainment swings to loss in the second quarter hurt by weak movie lineup. The US film industry faced significant disruption in 2023 due to parallel writers' and actors' strikes
World News Live Updates: Joe Biden walks into empty plane for no reason; leaves Kamala Harris, other oficials perplexed | Watch video
- Joe Biden walks into empty plane for no reason, leaves Kamala Harris, other officials perplexed | Watch
India News Live Updates: Top Events on August 3: SBI Q1 results, Vedanta record date, Telangana on Yellow alert, and more
- Top Events on August 3: SBI Q1 results, Vedanta record date, Telangana on Yellow alert, and more.
trends Live Updates: Google Doodle Today celebrates the Sailing events Day 2 at Paris Olympics 2024
- Google Doodle Today: The tech giant's doodle celebrates the sailing events with an animated gif as the Day 2 events are set to begin with the men's kite sailing category, at the Paris Olympics 2024
Today News Live Updates: US to deploy warships, fighter jets to Middle East amid Israel-Hezbollah tensions
- U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had approved sending additional Navy cruisers and destroyers-- which can shoot down ballistic missiles-- to the Middle East and Europe.