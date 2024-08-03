Hello User
Latest News Today Live Updates August 3, 2024: AMC Entertainment records loss in 2nd quarter amid weak movie lineup

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 07:02 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on August 3, 2024: AMC Entertainment swings to loss in the second-quarter hurt by weak movie lineup.

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Aug 2024, 07:02 AM IST World News Live Updates: AMC Entertainment records loss in 2nd quarter amid weak movie lineup

  • AMC Entertainment swings to loss in the second quarter hurt by weak movie lineup. The US film industry faced significant disruption in 2023 due to parallel writers' and actors' strikes
Read the full story here

03 Aug 2024, 06:48 AM IST World News Live Updates: Joe Biden walks into empty plane for no reason; leaves Kamala Harris, other oficials perplexed | Watch video

  • Joe Biden walks into empty plane for no reason, leaves Kamala Harris, other officials perplexed | Watch
Read the full story here

03 Aug 2024, 06:44 AM IST India News Live Updates: Top Events on August 3: SBI Q1 results, Vedanta record date, Telangana on Yellow alert, and more

  • Top Events on August 3: SBI Q1 results, Vedanta record date, Telangana on Yellow alert, and more.
Read the full story here

03 Aug 2024, 06:42 AM IST trends Live Updates: Google Doodle Today celebrates the Sailing events Day 2 at Paris Olympics 2024

  • Google Doodle Today: The tech giant's doodle celebrates the sailing events with an animated gif as the Day 2 events are set to begin with the men's kite sailing category, at the Paris Olympics 2024
Read the full story here

03 Aug 2024, 06:17 AM IST Today News Live Updates: US to deploy warships, fighter jets to Middle East amid Israel-Hezbollah tensions

  • U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had approved sending additional Navy cruisers and destroyers-- which can shoot down ballistic missiles-- to the Middle East and Europe.
Read the full story here

