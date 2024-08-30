Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Aug 29 2024 15:58:47
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 153.00 -0.46%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,119.65 4.19%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,638.50 0.13%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 538.60 0.75%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 410.00 0.23%
Business News/ News / Latest News Today Live Updates August 30, 2024: The week in charts: New pension scheme, GDP forecast, RIL-Disney merger
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates August 30, 2024: The week in charts: New pension scheme, GDP forecast, RIL-Disney merger

4 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on August 30, 2024: The total value of the merger deal between Disney Star and Reliance Industries-controlled Viacom18 stands at ₹ ₹70,350 crore. (Illustration: Reuters) (REUTERS)Premium
Latest news on August 30, 2024: The total value of the merger deal between Disney Star and Reliance Industries-controlled Viacom18 stands at 70,350 crore. (Illustration: Reuters) (REUTERS)

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
30 Aug 2024, 07:00:28 AM IST

India News Live Updates: The week in charts: New pension scheme, GDP forecast, RIL-Disney merger

  • News and developments from the week gone by, through numbers and charts.
Read the full story here

30 Aug 2024, 06:42:15 AM IST

India News Live Updates: Danish arms smuggler can't be extradited to India because of a 'real risk', says court

  • 1995 arms smuggling case: A Danish court ruled that sending the accused to India would violate Denmark's extradition act due to a risk that he would be subjected to treatment in breach of the European Convention on Human Rights.
Read the full story here

30 Aug 2024, 06:40:30 AM IST

Trends Live Updates: Amitabh Bachchan schools KBC contestant for his 'burden' remark on women. Here's what happened

  • A contestant on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' compared his joblessness to an unmarried woman being a burden. Host Amitabh Bachchan corrected him, stating women are never a burden.
Read the full story here

30 Aug 2024, 06:36:58 AM IST

India News Live Updates: AGR dues: Supreme Court bench to hear ‘curative pleas’ from Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos today

  • The Supreme Court will hear curative petitions from Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea regarding the AGR case today at 1.30 pm in a closed court session.
Read the full story here

30 Aug 2024, 06:26:24 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Brazil blocks Starlink bank accounts amid govt dispute with Elon Musk's X

  • Brazil government has blocked bank accounts of Elon Musk's Starlink services amid an ongoing dispute with social media platform X.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue