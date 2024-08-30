Latest News Today Live Updates August 30, 2024: The week in charts: New pension scheme, GDP forecast, RIL-Disney merger

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
India News Live Updates: The week in charts: New pension scheme, GDP forecast, RIL-Disney merger
- News and developments from the week gone by, through numbers and charts.
India News Live Updates: Danish arms smuggler can't be extradited to India because of a 'real risk', says court
- 1995 arms smuggling case: A Danish court ruled that sending the accused to India would violate Denmark's extradition act due to a risk that he would be subjected to treatment in breach of the European Convention on Human Rights.
Trends Live Updates: Amitabh Bachchan schools KBC contestant for his 'burden' remark on women. Here's what happened
- A contestant on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' compared his joblessness to an unmarried woman being a burden. Host Amitabh Bachchan corrected him, stating women are never a burden.
India News Live Updates: AGR dues: Supreme Court bench to hear ‘curative pleas’ from Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos today
- The Supreme Court will hear curative petitions from Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea regarding the AGR case today at 1.30 pm in a closed court session.
World News Live Updates: Brazil blocks Starlink bank accounts amid govt dispute with Elon Musk's X
- Brazil government has blocked bank accounts of Elon Musk's Starlink services amid an ongoing dispute with social media platform X.