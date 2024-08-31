Latest News Today Live Updates August 31, 2024: PM Modi to flag off 3 new Vande Bharat Express trains in UP, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka: Check routes, timings

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST
India News Live Updates: PM Modi to flag off 3 new Vande Bharat Express trains in UP, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka: Check routes, timings
- Three new “Vande Bharat Express [trains] will improve the connectivity on three routes: Meerut-Lucknow; Madurai-Bengaluru and Chennai-Nagercoil", the government said. Check routes, timings, key stoppages and other details here.
31 Aug 2024, 08:14 AM IST
Trends Live Updates: Influencer Rajat Dalal's rash driving in full display; hits biker, runs away: ‘koi bat nahi roz ka…’ | Watch viral video
- A viral video of influencer Rajat Dalal carelessly driving his car and hitting a biker without stopping has caused a huge social media outrage. So far, there has been no official confirmation or information about the video
31 Aug 2024, 07:42 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Top events today: Cut in windfall taxes on crude oil, SpaceX's Falcon 9 resumes, ECOS IPO, and more
- Top events today: Aam Admi Party will announce candidates for the Haryana Assembly elections today. Union government reduces windfall tax on domestic crude oil. SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket authorized to resume operations amid probe
31 Aug 2024, 07:34 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Weather update today: IMD issues orange alert in Gujarat, Karnataka, and THESE states today. Check full forecast here
- The IMD has issued an orange alert in several states on August 31.
31 Aug 2024, 07:32 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Saturday Bank Holiday: Are banks open today, August 31? Check details here
- Banks to remain operational on August 31
31 Aug 2024, 07:30 AM IST
Today News Live Updates: ‘Emergency may incite communal tensions’: Akali Dal seeks ban on Kangana Ranaut's film, sends legal notice to CBFC
- Akali Dal has alleged that if released, Kangana Ranaut's ‘Emergency’ may incite ‘communal tensions’ and ‘spread misinformation’
31 Aug 2024, 07:23 AM IST
Trends Live Updates: Get set, go! Google Doodle today salutes para-athletes' spirit at Paralympics Games Paris 2024
- Google Doodle today dedicated its latest edition of search engine logo to para-athletes amid the ongoing Paralympics Games Paris 2024, Google
31 Aug 2024, 07:22 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Five workers hospitalised after chemical powder bag breaks in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam
- Five workers hospitalised after a chemical powder bag breaks in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam
31 Aug 2024, 07:05 AM IST
India News Live Updates: India lifts curbs on sugar mills, distilleries using cane juice to make ethanol
- Ethanol producers will be allowed to use sugarcane juice, B-heavy and C-heavy molasses during the 2024-25 year that starts November, according to the food ministry.
31 Aug 2024, 06:50 AM IST
Today News Live Updates: Gujarat rains: IMD issues orange alert, train cancellations today; no major impact of cyclone Asna. 10 points
- Heavy rain in Gujarat has led to severe floods, inundating areas and displacing hundreds of residents to safer places.
31 Aug 2024, 06:39 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Govt writes back to Mamata Banerjee amid Kolkata doctor rape case: 'Your letter...factually incorrect'
- In her letter dated August 30, Union minister Annapurna Devi criticised the West Bengal government and said the information contained in her letter is “factually incorrect".
31 Aug 2024, 06:29 AM IST
World News Live Updates: India vows to support ‘feasible’ solution to Russia-Ukraine war; MEA says, ‘As friends and partners we would…’
- The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday reiterated India's stand regarding the Russia-Ukraine war and said that it will support any feasible and mutually acceptable solution or format that could restore peace.
31 Aug 2024, 06:25 AM IST
Today News Live Updates: Brazil orders suspension of Elon Musk's X after freezing Starlink bank accounts
- Brazil orders suspension of Elon Musk's X after freezing Starlink bank accounts