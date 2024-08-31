Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Latest News Today Live Updates August 31, 2024: PM Modi to flag off 3 new Vande Bharat Express trains in UP, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka: Check routes, timings

LIVE UPDATES
9 min read . 08:16 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on August 31, 2024: The new Vande Bharat trains will cater to three states - Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST India News Live Updates: PM Modi to flag off 3 new Vande Bharat Express trains in UP, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka: Check routes, timings

  • Three new “Vande Bharat Express [trains] will improve the connectivity on three routes: Meerut-Lucknow; Madurai-Bengaluru and Chennai-Nagercoil", the government said. Check routes, timings, key stoppages and other details here.
Read the full story here

31 Aug 2024, 08:14 AM IST Trends Live Updates: Influencer Rajat Dalal's rash driving in full display; hits biker, runs away: ‘koi bat nahi roz ka…’ | Watch viral video

  • A viral video of influencer Rajat Dalal carelessly driving his car and hitting a biker without stopping has caused a huge social media outrage. So far, there has been no official confirmation or information about the video
Read the full story here

31 Aug 2024, 07:42 AM IST India News Live Updates: Top events today: Cut in windfall taxes on crude oil, SpaceX's Falcon 9 resumes, ECOS IPO, and more

  • Top events today: Aam Admi Party will announce candidates for the Haryana Assembly elections today. Union government reduces windfall tax on domestic crude oil. SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket authorized to resume operations amid probe
Read the full story here

31 Aug 2024, 07:34 AM IST India News Live Updates: Weather update today: IMD issues orange alert in Gujarat, Karnataka, and THESE states today. Check full forecast here

  • The IMD has issued an orange alert in several states on August 31.
Read the full story here

31 Aug 2024, 07:32 AM IST India News Live Updates: Saturday Bank Holiday: Are banks open today, August 31? Check details here

  • Banks to remain operational on August 31
Read the full story here

31 Aug 2024, 07:30 AM IST Today News Live Updates: ‘Emergency may incite communal tensions’: Akali Dal seeks ban on Kangana Ranaut's film, sends legal notice to CBFC

  • Akali Dal has alleged that if released, Kangana Ranaut's ‘Emergency’ may incite ‘communal tensions’ and ‘spread misinformation’
Read the full story here

31 Aug 2024, 07:23 AM IST Trends Live Updates: Get set, go! Google Doodle today salutes para-athletes' spirit at Paralympics Games Paris 2024

  • Google Doodle today dedicated its latest edition of search engine logo to para-athletes amid the ongoing Paralympics Games Paris 2024, Google 
Read the full story here

31 Aug 2024, 07:22 AM IST India News Live Updates: Five workers hospitalised after chemical powder bag breaks in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam

  • Five workers hospitalised after a chemical powder bag breaks in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam
Read the full story here

31 Aug 2024, 07:05 AM IST India News Live Updates: India lifts curbs on sugar mills, distilleries using cane juice to make ethanol

  • Ethanol producers will be allowed to use sugarcane juice, B-heavy and C-heavy molasses during the 2024-25 year that starts November, according to the food ministry.
Read the full story here

31 Aug 2024, 06:50 AM IST Today News Live Updates: Gujarat rains: IMD issues orange alert, train cancellations today; no major impact of cyclone Asna. 10 points

  • Heavy rain in Gujarat has led to severe floods, inundating areas and displacing hundreds of residents to safer places.
Read the full story here

31 Aug 2024, 06:39 AM IST India News Live Updates: Govt writes back to Mamata Banerjee amid Kolkata doctor rape case: 'Your letter...factually incorrect'

  • In her letter dated August 30, Union minister Annapurna Devi criticised the West Bengal government and said the information contained in her letter is “factually incorrect".
Read the full story here

31 Aug 2024, 06:29 AM IST World News Live Updates: India vows to support ‘feasible’ solution to Russia-Ukraine war; MEA says, ‘As friends and partners we would…’

  • The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday reiterated India's stand regarding the Russia-Ukraine war and said that it will support any feasible and mutually acceptable solution or format that could restore peace.
Read the full story here

31 Aug 2024, 06:25 AM IST Today News Live Updates: Brazil orders suspension of Elon Musk's X after freezing Starlink bank accounts

  • Brazil orders suspension of Elon Musk's X after freezing Starlink bank accounts
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.