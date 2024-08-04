Hello User
Latest News Today Live Updates August 4, 2024: Weather today: Heavy rains to continue in Himachal, Uttarakhand, Kerala; IMD issues red alert in THESE states

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 06:51 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on August 4, 2024: Weather today: Water logged street after heavy rains

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Aug 2024, 06:51 AM IST India News Live Updates: Weather today: Heavy rains to continue in Himachal, Uttarakhand, Kerala; IMD issues red alert in THESE states

  • Weather today:
04 Aug 2024, 06:40 AM IST trends Live Updates: Google Doodle Today: Celebrating the Men's Rings Finals at Paris Olympics 2024

  • Google Doodle Today celebrates the Men's Rings finals that will take place at 18:30 pm at Bercy Arena
04 Aug 2024, 06:30 AM IST India News Live Updates: Delhi news: Sarai Kale Khan station to be transformed into peacock theme

  • Delhi news: Sarai Kale Khan (SKK), the largest station on the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) network, will showcase an exterior in peacock blue and beige shades.
04 Aug 2024, 06:25 AM IST trends Live Updates: Happy Friendship Day 2024 wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages, images, GIFs, to share with friends and your loved ones

  • Happy Friendship Day 2024: As the day to cherish the pure bond is here, express your love towards your friends with these wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages, images, GIFs, etc
