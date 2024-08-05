Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 02 2024 15:59:22
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 158.20 -2.97%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,096.90 -4.17%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 489.30 -0.90%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,659.55 1.17%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 358.00 -0.90%
Business News/ News / Latest News Today Live Updates August 5, 2024: On this day: Key events on August 5, from quashing of Article 370 to discovery of Marilyn Monroe's death
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates August 5, 2024: On this day: Key events on August 5, from quashing of Article 370 to discovery of Marilyn Monroe's death

4 min read . Updated: 05 Aug 2024, 07:43 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on August 5, 2024: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice DY Chandrachud speaking during the judgement on a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories, in New Delhi. (File photo)Premium
Latest news on August 5, 2024: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice DY Chandrachud speaking during the judgement on a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories, in New Delhi. (File photo)

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Aug 2024, 07:43:58 AM IST

Today News Live Updates: On this day: Key events on August 5, from quashing of Article 370 to discovery of Marilyn Monroe's death

  • On this day: This year, August 5 marks the 5th anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370. Let's have a look at significant events that took place on this day.
Read the full story here

05 Aug 2024, 07:20:39 AM IST

India News Live Updates: Top Events on August 5: Q1 results, Manish Sisodia bail plea hearing, heavy rainfall alert, and more

  • Top Events on August 5: Purple Innovation financial results, SC hearing on Manish Sisodia bail plea, Maratha Reservation final hearing, Delhi on heavy rainfall alert, and more.
Read the full story here

05 Aug 2024, 07:00:15 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Goldman Sachs economists lift ‘limited’ United States recession risk to 25% from 15%

  • Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists increased the probability of a US recession in the next year to 25% from 15%, but said there are several reasons not to fear a slump even after unemployment jumped.
Read the full story here

05 Aug 2024, 06:46:34 AM IST

Today News Live Updates: Weather today: IMD predicts showers in Delhi and Noida, issues orange alert in Maharashtra, Bengal, 9 states

  • The India Meteorological Department predicted wet spells in Delhi and Noida today. The NCR region will be on yellow alert for the next three days. Meanwhile, 11 states are on orange alert today.
Read the full story here

05 Aug 2024, 06:25:27 AM IST

World News Live Updates: UK hotel for migrants torched near Birmingham, PM Keir Starmer warns, 'I guarantee you...'

  • Hotel used for migrants targeted near Birmingham: UK police
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue