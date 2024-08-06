LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates August 6, 2024: Weather update: IMD issues orange alert in 10 states, yellow alert for heavy rainfall in Delhi today

3 min read . Updated: 06 Aug 2024, 06:46 AM IST

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.