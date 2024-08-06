Latest News Today Live Updates August 6, 2024: Weather update: IMD issues orange alert in 10 states, yellow alert for heavy rainfall in Delhi today

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
India News Live Updates: Weather update: IMD issues orange alert in 10 states, yellow alert for heavy rainfall in Delhi today
- The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall today in West Bengal, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Arunachal Pradesh.
Today News Live Updates: Circa 1990: When Sheikh Hasina took part in an uprising for the return of ‘democracy’ in Bangladesh
- In 1990, Sheikh Hasina, like many other political leaders, participated in a popular uprising on the streets of Bangladesh, demanding the return of democracy in a country that had experienced nine years of military rule.
World News Live Updates: India loses partner Sheikh Hasina — Your guide to Bangladesh protest timeline, and impact on New Delhi's ties with Dhaka
- Bangladesh, under Sheikh Hasina's rule, became an important ally of India. Her ouster may now impact the India-Bangladesh dynamics. Here's your guide to what led to the mass Bangladesh protests, Hasina's ouster, and its possible impact on India.