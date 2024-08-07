Latest News Today Live Updates August 7, 2024: Mauritius keen to set up shop in GIFT City

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
India News Live Updates: Mauritius keen to set up shop in GIFT City
- Mauritius wants to attract Africa-bound investments from India and host financial services like financing of immovable assets in Africa, intellectual property management and reinsurance services. This intended to compensate for the loss of direct investment from Mauritius to India.
trends Live Updates: Top events today: Q1 results, India at Paris Olympics, President Droupadi Murmu in New Zealand and more
- Top events today on August 7: There are a host of Q1 results expected through the day including Godrej, Aditya Birla and more; India's Vinesh Phogat moves to the wrestling finals at the Paris Olympics 2024, and more top stories.
World News Live Updates: ‘Trump weakens economy’: Kamala Harris' VP pick Tim Walz slams former US President after being declared as running mate
- Kamala Harris, the US Vice President, on Tuesday evening declared Governor of Minnesota Tim Walz as her running mate in the upcoming US Presidential polls in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Today News Live Updates: Weather today: IMD issues orange alert for heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and 8 more states
- Weather today: The India Meteorological Department issued orange alert for heavy showers in 10 states today. Rainfall will increase in the northern and eastern regions of Rajasthan by 7-8th August, Jaipur IMD Director Radheshyam Sharma said.
World News Live Updates: Donald Trump to interview Elon Musk this Monday
- Donald Trump will do an interview with Elon Musk on Monday night