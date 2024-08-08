Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 07 2024 15:43:06
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 153.85 2.40%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 416.35 0.35%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 809.10 1.42%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,025.25 1.14%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 352.10 3.29%
Business News/ News / Latest News Today Live Updates August 8, 2024: Weather today: IMD predicts light showers in Delhi and Noida; Uttarakhand, 5 other states on orange alert
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates August 8, 2024: Weather today: IMD predicts light showers in Delhi and Noida; Uttarakhand, 5 other states on orange alert

4 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2024, 07:34 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on August 8, 2024: Weather today: In Maharashtra's Nashik, temples got partially submerged in the Godavari river after the rise in its water level following incessant rainfall on Monday.Premium
Latest news on August 8, 2024: Weather today: In Maharashtra's Nashik, temples got partially submerged in the Godavari river after the rise in its water level following incessant rainfall on Monday.

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Aug 2024, 07:34:08 AM IST

India News Live Updates: Weather today: IMD predicts light showers in Delhi and Noida; Uttarakhand, 5 other states on orange alert

  • The India Meteorological Department issued no alert for heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR but predicted light rain today. As many as six states are on orange alert today.
Read the full story here

08 Aug 2024, 07:22:55 AM IST

India News Live Updates: States should have heart to take call on removal of 18% GST on insurance: Nirmala Sitharaman

  • FM Nirmala Sitharaman told the Opposition in Lok Sabha that those demanding the removal of 18% GST on premiums on life and medical insurance should ‘first convince their respective state’s finance ministers', adding that opposition-ruled states ‘should make recommendations at the GST Council meet’.
Read the full story here

08 Aug 2024, 07:18:05 AM IST

Today News Live Updates: Top events of today: RBI's MPC meeting, Waqf Act amendment bill in Lok Sabha, SAIL, Bharat Forge Q1 results, and more

  • The Reserve of India will announce the policy outcome after concluding its three-day Monetary Policy Committee meeting, which started on August 6. A bill proposing changes to the Wakf Act will be discussed in Parliament, and several companies are scheduled to announce Q1 FY25 results today.
Read the full story here

08 Aug 2024, 06:42:42 AM IST

trends Live Updates: Taylor Swift's three concerts in Austria cancelled due to ‘terror threat’, says organizer

  • Taylor Swift's three concerts in Austria cancelled due to ‘terror threat’, says organizer
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue