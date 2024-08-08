Latest News Today Live Updates August 8, 2024: Weather today: IMD predicts light showers in Delhi and Noida; Uttarakhand, 5 other states on orange alert

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Aug 2024, 07:34 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Weather today: IMD predicts light showers in Delhi and Noida; Uttarakhand, 5 other states on orange alert
Read the full story here
- The India Meteorological Department issued no alert for heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR but predicted light rain today. As many as six states are on orange alert today.
08 Aug 2024, 07:22 AM IST
India News Live Updates: States should have heart to take call on removal of 18% GST on insurance: Nirmala Sitharaman
Read the full story here
- FM Nirmala Sitharaman told the Opposition in Lok Sabha that those demanding the removal of 18% GST on premiums on life and medical insurance should ‘first convince their respective state’s finance ministers', adding that opposition-ruled states ‘should make recommendations at the GST Council meet’.
08 Aug 2024, 07:18 AM IST
Today News Live Updates: Top events of today: RBI's MPC meeting, Waqf Act amendment bill in Lok Sabha, SAIL, Bharat Forge Q1 results, and more
Read the full story here
- The Reserve of India will announce the policy outcome after concluding its three-day Monetary Policy Committee meeting, which started on August 6. A bill proposing changes to the Wakf Act will be discussed in Parliament, and several companies are scheduled to announce Q1 FY25 results today.
08 Aug 2024, 06:42 AM IST
trends Live Updates: Taylor Swift's three concerts in Austria cancelled due to ‘terror threat’, says organizer
Read the full story here
- Taylor Swift's three concerts in Austria cancelled due to ‘terror threat’, says organizer