Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Aug 08 2024 15:59:42
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 150.50 -2.18%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,041.35 1.57%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 807.65 -0.18%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 407.40 -2.15%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,642.10 1.06%
Business News/ News / Latest News Today Live Updates August 9, 2024: Nag Panchami 2024: Puja muhurat, significance, wishes, WhatsApp messages, Facebook status, images that you can share
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates August 9, 2024: Nag Panchami 2024: Puja muhurat, significance, wishes, WhatsApp messages, Facebook status, images that you can share

1 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2024, 12:03 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on August 9, 2024: Nag Panchami 2024: Puja muhurat, significance, wishes, WhatsApp messages, Facebook status, images that you can share (ANI)Premium
Latest news on August 9, 2024: Nag Panchami 2024: Puja muhurat, significance, wishes, WhatsApp messages, Facebook status, images that you can share (ANI)

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
09 Aug 2024, 12:03:19 AM IST

trends Live Updates: Nag Panchami 2024: Puja muhurat, significance, wishes, WhatsApp messages, Facebook status, images that you can share

  • Nag Panchami celebrations in the Indian subcontinent include devotees offering prayers to Lord Shiva and Nag, with rituals to honour serpent gods. Puja muhurat is early on Friday morning, ending Saturday.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue