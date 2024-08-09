LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates August 9, 2024: Nag Panchami 2024: Puja muhurat, significance, wishes, WhatsApp messages, Facebook status, images that you can share

1 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2024, 12:03 AM IST

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.