Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Latest News Today Live Updates December 1, 2024: Cyclone Fengal to hover over Tamil Nadu, weaken into a deep depression;IndiGo resumes flight operations | Latest Updates

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 06:37 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates on December 1, 2024: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

News Today Live Updates: Cyclone Fengal to hover over Tamil Nadu, weaken into a deep depression;IndiGo resumes flight operations | Latest Updates

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Dec 2024, 06:37 AM IST Today's News Live Updates: Cyclone Fengal to hover over Tamil Nadu, weaken into a deep depression;IndiGo resumes flight operations | Latest Updates

  • Cyclone Fengal: Chennai faced heavy rainfall and water logging due to a severe cyclonic storm, resulting in the cancellation of 226 flights at Chennai Airport, closed until 4 am on December 1
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.