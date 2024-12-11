Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Dec 10 2024 15:57:21
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 150.35 0.37%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 307.90 1.23%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 800.00 0.14%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,284.95 -0.79%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,579.15 -1.42%
Business News/ News / Latest News Today Live Updates December 11, 2024: Noida Traffic alert! Commuters asked to avoid THESE routes till December 14. Here is why
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates December 11, 2024: Noida Traffic alert! Commuters asked to avoid THESE routes till December 14. Here is why

2 min read . Updated: 11 Dec 2024, 07:35 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates on December 11, 2024: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

News Today Live Updates: Noida Traffic alert! Commuters asked to avoid THESE routes till December 14. Here is whyPremium
News Today Live Updates: Noida Traffic alert! Commuters asked to avoid THESE routes till December 14. Here is why

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Dec 2024, 07:35:41 AM IST

Today's News Live Updates: Noida Traffic alert! Commuters asked to avoid THESE routes till December 14. Here is why

  • Noida traffic alert: Noida Traffic Police has announced diversions from December 10-14. Routes affected include those from Chilla Red Light, DND, Kalindi Border, and others, impacting traffic to Greater Noida and Noida.
Read the full story here

11 Dec 2024, 06:47:50 AM IST

Today's News Live Updates: Karnataka schools, colleges shut today: Holiday for all to honour ex-CM SM Krishna

  • Karnataka government has declared a holiday to all government offices and schools and colleges in honour of ex-chief minister SM Krishna who passed away
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue