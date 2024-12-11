Latest News Today Live Updates December 11, 2024: Noida Traffic alert! Commuters asked to avoid THESE routes till December 14. Here is why

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today's News Live Updates: Noida Traffic alert! Commuters asked to avoid THESE routes till December 14. Here is why
- Noida traffic alert: Noida Traffic Police has announced diversions from December 10-14. Routes affected include those from Chilla Red Light, DND, Kalindi Border, and others, impacting traffic to Greater Noida and Noida.
Today's News Live Updates: Karnataka schools, colleges shut today: Holiday for all to honour ex-CM SM Krishna
- Karnataka government has declared a holiday to all government offices and schools and colleges in honour of ex-chief minister SM Krishna who passed away