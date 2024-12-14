Hello User
Latest News Today Live Updates December 14, 2024: Allu Arjun walks out of Hyderabad jail after overnight stay: Watch video

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 07:36 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates on December 14, 2024: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

News Today Live Updates: Allu Arjun walks out of Hyderabad jail after overnight stay: Watch video

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Dec 2024, 07:36 AM IST Today's News Live Updates: Allu Arjun walks out of Hyderabad jail after overnight stay: Watch video

  • The video showed Allu Arjun leaving the jail in the same clothes he wore upon his arrival, seated in the front seat of his car.
Read the full story here

14 Dec 2024, 07:15 AM IST Today's News Live Updates: Donald Trump explains what went wrong for Kamala Harris: ‘She wouldn’t talk to anyone'

  • Donald Trump cited Kamala Harris' ‘refusal’ to give interviews. In the run up to the US Presidential election, Kamala Harris allegedly refused TIME Magazine's several requests for an interview
Read the full story here

14 Dec 2024, 06:36 AM IST Today's News Live Updates: Allu Arjun spends night in jail despite bail in Pushpa 2 stampede death case, to be released today: 10 points

  • Pushpa 2 stampede death case: Actor Allu Arjun, who was arrested in the Sandhya Theatre stampede death case, has been granted interim bail and will be released today. Here are 10 points to know in Pushpa 2 stampede death case story
Read the full story here

