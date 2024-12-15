Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 13 2024 15:59:53
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,681.95 4.39%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 148.95 -1.26%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,273.35 0.75%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 470.15 2.07%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 357.30 0.52%
Business News/ News / Latest News Today Live Updates December 15, 2024: Mango fashion tycoon Isak Andic dies in ‘accident’; CEO Toni Ruiz, Spanish PM, others pay tributes
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates December 15, 2024: Mango fashion tycoon Isak Andic dies in ‘accident’; CEO Toni Ruiz, Spanish PM, others pay tributes

1 min read . Updated: 15 Dec 2024, 09:49 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates on December 15, 2024: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

News Today Live Updates: Mango fashion tycoon Isak Andic dies in ‘accident’; CEO Toni Ruiz, Spanish PM, others pay tributesPremium
News Today Live Updates: Mango fashion tycoon Isak Andic dies in ‘accident’; CEO Toni Ruiz, Spanish PM, others pay tributes

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2024, 09:49:07 AM IST

Today's News Live Updates: Mango fashion tycoon Isak Andic dies in ‘accident’; CEO Toni Ruiz, Spanish PM, others pay tributes

  • Mango founder Isak Andic has died in an accident at the Collbato caves. CEO Toni Ruiz honored his impactful legacy, and Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez offered condolences, recognizing Andic's role in establishing Mango as a prominent global fashion brand since 1984.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue