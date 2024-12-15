Latest News Today Live Updates December 15, 2024: Mango fashion tycoon Isak Andic dies in ‘accident’; CEO Toni Ruiz, Spanish PM, others pay tributes

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today's News Live Updates: Mango fashion tycoon Isak Andic dies in ‘accident’; CEO Toni Ruiz, Spanish PM, others pay tributes
- Mango founder Isak Andic has died in an accident at the Collbato caves. CEO Toni Ruiz honored his impactful legacy, and Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez offered condolences, recognizing Andic's role in establishing Mango as a prominent global fashion brand since 1984.