Latest News Today Live Updates December 17, 2024: India-China border talks: NSA Ajit Doval to meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing on Wednesday
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates December 17, 2024: India-China border talks: NSA Ajit Doval to meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing on Wednesday

Updated: 17 Dec 2024, 06:17 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates on December 17, 2024: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

News Today Live Updates: India-China border talks: NSA Ajit Doval to meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing on Wednesday
News Today Live Updates: India-China border talks: NSA Ajit Doval to meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing on Wednesday (File Photo )

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Dec 2024, 06:17:06 AM IST

Today's News Live Updates: India-China border talks: NSA Ajit Doval to meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing on Wednesday

  • In a meeting set for December 18, NSA Ajit Doval will engage with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to address longstanding border issues between India and China. This dialogue marks a significant step in restoring relations following recent troop disengagements in eastern Ladakh.
Read the full story here

