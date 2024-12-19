Latest News Today Live Updates December 19, 2024: Kailash Mansarovar Yatra likely soon as India, China reach consensus to resume pilgrimage

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today's News Live Updates: Kailash Mansarovar Yatra likely soon as India, China reach consensus to resume pilgrimage
- The two sides have also agreed to promote cross-border river cooperation and Nathula border trade
Today's News Live Updates: Mumbai boat accident: Indian Navy admits THIS caused the crash killing 13; PM Modi announces ₹2 lakh aid – 10 points
- Mumbai boat accident: The ferry was taking passengers to Elephanta Island. An FIR has been lodged against the Navy craft's driver and others linked to the incident.