Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Latest News Today Live Updates December 19, 2024: Kailash Mansarovar Yatra likely soon as India, China reach consensus to resume pilgrimage

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 07:50 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates on December 19, 2024: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

News Today Live Updates: Kailash Mansarovar Yatra likely soon as India, China reach consensus to resume pilgrimage

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Dec 2024, 07:50 AM IST Today's News Live Updates: Kailash Mansarovar Yatra likely soon as India, China reach consensus to resume pilgrimage

  • The two sides have also agreed to promote cross-border river cooperation and Nathula border trade
Read the full story here

19 Dec 2024, 06:27 AM IST Today's News Live Updates: Mumbai boat accident: Indian Navy admits THIS caused the crash killing 13; PM Modi announces ₹2 lakh aid – 10 points

  • Mumbai boat accident: The ferry was taking passengers to Elephanta Island. An FIR has been lodged against the Navy craft's driver and others linked to the incident.
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.