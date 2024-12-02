Latest News Today Live Updates December 2, 2024: Who is Harsh Bardhan, the IPS officer who died in road accident en route to first posting in Karnataka's Hassan?

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today's News Live Updates: Who is Harsh Bardhan, the IPS officer who died in road accident en route to first posting in Karnataka's Hassan?
- Harsh Bardhan, a 26-year-old IPS officer from Madhya Pradesh, died in a road accident while heading to his first posting in Karnataka. The vehicle he was travelling in crashed after suffering a tyre burst, resulting in the young officer's death.
Today's News Live Updates: BJP appoints Nirmala Sitharaman, ex-Gujarat CM as Maharashtra Legislature party observers
- BJP appointed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani as central observers for Maharashtra legislature party meeting.