Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Dec 19 2024 15:54:09
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 143.30 -0.83%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 744.30 -1.51%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 466.35 -0.91%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 312.70 0.02%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 337.65 -1.26%
Business News/ News / Latest News Today Live Updates December 20, 2024: The week in charts: Import shock, budget plans, tax trends
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates December 20, 2024: The week in charts: Import shock, budget plans, tax trends

1 min read . Updated: 20 Dec 2024, 05:00 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates on December 20, 2024: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

News Today Live Updates: The week in charts: Import shock, budget plans, tax trendsPremium
News Today Live Updates: The week in charts: Import shock, budget plans, tax trends

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2024, 05:00:16 AM IST

Today's News Live Updates: The week in charts: Import shock, budget plans, tax trends

  • News and developments from the week gone by, through numbers and charts.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue