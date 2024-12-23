LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates December 23, 2024: Jeff Bezos says his wedding to Lauren Sanchez won't cost ₹5096 crore. Elon Musk has a response

1 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2024, 06:30 AM IST

Latest News Today Live Updates on December 23, 2024: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.