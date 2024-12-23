Hello User
Latest News Today Live Updates December 23, 2024: Jeff Bezos says his wedding to Lauren Sanchez won't cost 5096 crore. Elon Musk has a response

1 min read . 06:30 AM IST
Latest News Today Live Updates on December 23, 2024: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

News Today Live Updates: Jeff Bezos says his wedding to Lauren Sanchez won't cost 5096 crore. Elon Musk has a response

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Dec 2024, 06:30 AM IST Today's News Live Updates: Jeff Bezos says his wedding to Lauren Sanchez won't cost ₹5096 crore. Elon Musk has a response

  • A new report alleged on Saturday that billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will marry his fiancée Lauren Sanchez next Saturday in a lavish $600 million wedding in Aspen, Colorado.
