Latest News Today Live Updates December 24, 2024: Christmas beef supply crisis! Goa vendors protest amid vigilante clashes, sparking outrage
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates December 24, 2024: Christmas beef supply crisis! Goa vendors protest amid vigilante clashes, sparking outrage

3 min read . Updated: 24 Dec 2024, 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates on December 24, 2024: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments.

News Today Live Updates: Christmas beef supply crisis! Goa vendors protest amid vigilante clashes, sparking outrage
News Today Live Updates: Christmas beef supply crisis! Goa vendors protest amid vigilante clashes, sparking outrage

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Dec 2024, 09:15:37 AM IST

Today's News Live Updates: Christmas beef supply crisis! Goa vendors protest amid vigilante clashes, sparking outrage

  • Goa's beef vendors may remain closed on Christmas Eve due to supply shortages. Despite assurances from Chief Minister Sawant, a statewide shutdown followed a clash with cow vigilantes, raising concerns among locals about the ongoing conflicts affecting the holiday season.
Read the full story here

24 Dec 2024, 09:07:13 AM IST

Today's News Live Updates: Inside Ukraine’s secret missile programme

  • With foreign aid uncertain, Ukraine revives its rocket industry
Read the full story here

24 Dec 2024, 08:05:32 AM IST

Today's News Live Updates: Himachal snowfall: 1,000 vehicles stuck between Solang, Atal Tunnel; severe cold wave alert on Christmas Day

  • Around 1,000 vehicles were stuck in a long traffic jam, prompting police to launch a rescue operation and shift around 700 tourists to safe places.
Read the full story here

24 Dec 2024, 07:52:34 AM IST

Today's News Live Updates: Yogi Adityanath: In times of war, PM Modi binding world in thread of peace

  • Yogi Adityanath praises PM Modi's role in fostering peace and unity. Amidst global conflicts, the partnership emphasises mutual cooperation in various sectors and showcases the deep-rooted historical ties between India and Japan.
Read the full story here

