Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Dec 24 2024 15:56:32
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 305.25 -0.86%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 140.35 -0.95%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 736.35 1.92%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 811.85 -1.11%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,223.50 0.11%
Business News/ News / Latest News Today Live Updates December 25, 2024: Manu Bhaker's BIG clarification on Khel Ratna Award snub: ‘Lapse on my part’
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates December 25, 2024: Manu Bhaker's BIG clarification on Khel Ratna Award snub: ‘Lapse on my part’

1 min read . Updated: 25 Dec 2024, 06:20 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates on December 25, 2024: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

News Today Live Updates: Manu Bhaker's BIG clarification on Khel Ratna Award snub: ‘Lapse on my part’Premium
News Today Live Updates: Manu Bhaker's BIG clarification on Khel Ratna Award snub: ‘Lapse on my part’

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Dec 2024, 06:20:23 AM IST

Today's News Live Updates: Manu Bhaker's BIG clarification on Khel Ratna Award snub: ‘Lapse on my part’

  • Manu Bhaker also asserted that awards and recognition are not her goals, but they serve to keep her motivated.
Read the full story here

25 Dec 2024, 06:00:37 AM IST

Today's News Live Updates: One route at a time, Air India is passing Tier-II routes to Air India Express

  • The shift in flights from Air India to Air India Express is not restricted to domestic services. In fact, it started with international flights. While the strategy makes business sense as Air India Express has traditionally had lower costs than Air India, it has many challenges.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue