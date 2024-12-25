Latest News Today Live Updates December 25, 2024: Manu Bhaker's BIG clarification on Khel Ratna Award snub: ‘Lapse on my part’

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 06:20 AM IST

Latest News Today Live Updates on December 25, 2024: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.