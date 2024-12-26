Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Dec 24 2024 15:56:32
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 305.25 -0.86%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 140.35 -0.95%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 736.35 1.92%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 811.85 -1.11%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,223.50 0.11%
Business News/ News / Latest News Today Live Updates December 26, 2024: RSS mouthpiece contrasts with Mohan Bhagwat's warning on masjid-mandir disputes – 'denying right to know the truth…'
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates December 26, 2024: RSS mouthpiece contrasts with Mohan Bhagwat's warning on masjid-mandir disputes – 'denying right to know the truth…'

1 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2024, 08:06 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates on December 26, 2024: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

News Today Live Updates: RSS mouthpiece contrasts with Mohan Bhagwat's warning on masjid-mandir disputes – 'denying right to know the truth…' (PTI)Premium
News Today Live Updates: RSS mouthpiece contrasts with Mohan Bhagwat's warning on masjid-mandir disputes – 'denying right to know the truth…' (PTI)

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2024, 08:06:51 AM IST

Today's News Live Updates: RSS mouthpiece contrasts with Mohan Bhagwat's warning on masjid-mandir disputes – 'denying right to know the truth…'

  • The RSS-affiliated magazine advocates for historical truth regarding religious sites, contrasting with Mohan Bhagwat's warnings against fresh temple-mosque conflicts. The editorial emphasises the need for civilizational justice to foster peace.
Read the full story here

26 Dec 2024, 07:53:02 AM IST

Today's News Live Updates: Anna University sexual assault: Biryani seller arrested in Chennai, actor Vijay says case ‘deeply shocking'

  • In a statement on his social media handle on X, actor Vijay said the news of sexual assault on a student of Anna University was 'deeply shocking and painful'
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue