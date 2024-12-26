Latest News Today Live Updates December 26, 2024: RSS mouthpiece contrasts with Mohan Bhagwat's warning on masjid-mandir disputes – 'denying right to know the truth…'

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today's News Live Updates: RSS mouthpiece contrasts with Mohan Bhagwat's warning on masjid-mandir disputes – 'denying right to know the truth…'
- The RSS-affiliated magazine advocates for historical truth regarding religious sites, contrasting with Mohan Bhagwat's warnings against fresh temple-mosque conflicts. The editorial emphasises the need for civilizational justice to foster peace.
Today's News Live Updates: Anna University sexual assault: Biryani seller arrested in Chennai, actor Vijay says case ‘deeply shocking'
- In a statement on his social media handle on X, actor Vijay said the news of sexual assault on a student of Anna University was 'deeply shocking and painful'