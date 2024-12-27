Explore
Latest News Today Live Updates December 27, 2024: Manmohan Singh passes away: 10 facts you may not know about the former PM
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates December 27, 2024: Manmohan Singh passes away: 10 facts you may not know about the former PM

3 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2024, 12:54 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates on December 27, 2024: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

News Today Live Updates: Manmohan Singh passes away: 10 facts you may not know about the former PM
News Today Live Updates: Manmohan Singh passes away: 10 facts you may not know about the former PM (REUTERS)

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2024, 12:54:23 AM IST

Today's News Live Updates: Manmohan Singh passes away: 10 facts you may not know about the former PM

  • Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at 92, was a pivotal figure in Indian politics. Discover 10 intriguing facts about his life and legacy, from his humble beginnings to his unique habits and significant contributions to the nation.
Read the full story here

27 Dec 2024, 12:09:23 AM IST

Today's News Live Updates: ‘History will be kinder to me’: Remembering ex-PM Manmohan Singh through his 5 powerful statements

  • Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at 92, left behind a legacy of powerful statements reflecting his views on politics and economics. From his early days as Finance Minister to his later critiques of government policies, Singh's words resonate through India's political landscape.
Read the full story here

