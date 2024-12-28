Latest News Today Live Updates December 28, 2024: Manmohan Singh Death: Govt to allocate space for ex-PM's memorial, says Home Ministry

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today's News Live Updates: Manmohan Singh Death: Govt to allocate space for ex-PM's memorial, says Home Ministry
- Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, credited with India's economic liberalisation, has passed away at 92. The Home Ministry announced plans for a memorial space, responding to requests from the Congress party.
Today's News Live Updates: Throwing a liquor party in Noida on New Year's Eve? Do THIS or face legal action
- With New Year celebrations imminent, residents in Noida and Greater Noida must secure an occasional party bar licence. Fees depend on gathering size