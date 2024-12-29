LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates December 29, 2024: Karnataka viral video: Former municipal president's son assaults Police, leading to violent altercation

1 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2024, 08:51 AM IST

Latest News Today Live Updates on December 29, 2024: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.