Latest News Today Live Updates December 30, 2024: 2024 year-ender: Top 10 worst climate disasters and their staggering damage costs revealed in THIS shocking report

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today's News Live Updates: 2024 year-ender: Top 10 worst climate disasters and their staggering damage costs revealed in THIS shocking report
- 2024 year-ender: A new report from Christian Aid unveils the staggering financial impact of climate disasters in 2024, revealing over $228 billion in damages and 2000 dead globally. From hurricanes in the US to floods in China, the human cost often goes uncounted.