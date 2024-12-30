Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Latest News Today Live Updates December 30, 2024: 2024 year-ender: Top 10 worst climate disasters and their staggering damage costs revealed in THIS shocking report

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 05:59 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates on December 30, 2024: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

News Today Live Updates: 2024 year-ender: Top 10 worst climate disasters and their staggering damage costs revealed in THIS shocking report

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Dec 2024, 05:59 AM IST Today's News Live Updates: 2024 year-ender: Top 10 worst climate disasters and their staggering damage costs revealed in THIS shocking report

  • 2024 year-ender: A new report from Christian Aid unveils the staggering financial impact of climate disasters in 2024, revealing over $228 billion in damages and 2000 dead globally. From hurricanes in the US to floods in China, the human cost often goes uncounted.
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.