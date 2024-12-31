Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Dec 31 2024 11:01:14
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 137.90 0.73%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 740.50 0.92%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 477.15 0.01%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 298.25 -1.78%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,214.95 0.33%
Business News/ News / Latest News Today Live Updates December 31, 2024: New Year's eve traffic advisory in Mumbai: Avoid THESE roads, know alternate routes, no parking zones and more
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates December 31, 2024: New Year's eve traffic advisory in Mumbai: Avoid THESE roads, know alternate routes, no parking zones and more

2 min read . Updated: 31 Dec 2024, 11:07 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates on December 31, 2024: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

News Today Live Updates: New Year's eve traffic advisory in Mumbai: Avoid THESE roads, know alternate routes, no parking zones and morePremium
News Today Live Updates: New Year's eve traffic advisory in Mumbai: Avoid THESE roads, know alternate routes, no parking zones and more

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Dec 2024, 11:07:39 AM IST

Today's News Live Updates: New Year's eve traffic advisory in Mumbai: Avoid THESE roads, know alternate routes, no parking zones and more

  • Mumbai police will boost security for New Year’s Eve celebrations on December 31, deploying 15,000 officers and specialized teams.
Read the full story here

31 Dec 2024, 09:37:04 AM IST

Today's News Live Updates: New Year's Eve Traffic Alert: Know roads to avoid, metro timings, car parking advisory and more for Dec 31

  • The Delhi Traffic Police has set up special traffic measures in Connaught Place and India Gate for New Year’s Eve, with vehicle access being restricted from 8 PM on December 31, 2024. A total of 20,000 personnel will be deployed for security purposes.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue