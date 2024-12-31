Latest News Today Live Updates December 31, 2024: New Year's eve traffic advisory in Mumbai: Avoid THESE roads, know alternate routes, no parking zones and more

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today's News Live Updates: New Year's eve traffic advisory in Mumbai: Avoid THESE roads, know alternate routes, no parking zones and more
- Mumbai police will boost security for New Year’s Eve celebrations on December 31, deploying 15,000 officers and specialized teams.
Today's News Live Updates: New Year's Eve Traffic Alert: Know roads to avoid, metro timings, car parking advisory and more for Dec 31
- The Delhi Traffic Police has set up special traffic measures in Connaught Place and India Gate for New Year’s Eve, with vehicle access being restricted from 8 PM on December 31, 2024. A total of 20,000 personnel will be deployed for security purposes.