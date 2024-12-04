Latest News Today Live Updates December 4, 2024: Indian Navy Day 2024: ‘We salute the valiant personnel who protect our seas,’ says PM Modi

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today's News Live Updates: Indian Navy Day 2024: ‘We salute the valiant personnel who protect our seas,’ says PM Modi
- On Indian Navy Day 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the bravery and dedication of Indian Navy personnel, emphasizing their role in ensuring national safety and security while celebrating India's rich maritime heritage.